Abstract

High-speed digital communication links typically employ differential signaling as an alternative to single ended signaling. The design challenge using these differential lines are that perfect symmetry in the signals sent and in the physical communication line must be maintained to prevent some of the differential mode signal's energy to be converted to a common-mode signal. The main objective of a common-mode filter is to filter out this common-mode noise while leaving the differential signal intact. Our strategy in this project was to look into past work on common mode filtering, to develop some accurate models for simulations, and to develop some new structures that also filter out the common mode noise.