Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications
 

Article

2013

Renee Rogee

Postural stability is the ability to maintain an upright posture and to keep the center of pressure (COP) within the limits of the body's base of support. It is maintained through the dynamic integration of muscle activity and joint position. The foot, and therefore footwear, also plays a critical role in postural stability. The goal of this study is to determine the effects of toning shoes on the postural stability of women.

RHURP 13-05

