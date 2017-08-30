Document Type
Article
2013
Renee Rogee
Postural stability is the ability to maintain an upright posture and to keep the center of pressure (COP) within the limits of the body’s base of support. It is maintained through the dynamic integration of muscle activity and joint position. The foot, and therefore footwear, also plays a critical role in postural stability. The goal of this study is to determine the effects of toning shoes on the postural stability of women.
Farley, Kevin; Niverson, Audrey; and Rogge, Renee, "The Effects of Toning Shoes on the Postural Stability of Women" (2013). Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications. 21.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/undergrad_research_pubs/21
RHURP 13-05