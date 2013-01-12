Title
In-Phase Coherently-Coupled Optically-Pumped VECSEL Array
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
12-1-2013
First Advisor
Paul Leisher
Abstract
We report on an optically pumped vertical external cavity surface emitting laser array exhibiting coherent coupling. Imaging of the far field shows interferenceconsistent with in phase coherent coupling, and a majority of total power is present in the central on-axis lobe. The physical mechanism of operation is attributed to diffractive coupling, wherein a small portion of the light emitting from each emitter is shared with adjacent emitters of the array.
Recommended Citation
Sils, Alec; West, Gavin; Fenniig, Eryn; Grimshaw, Mike; Johnson, Matt; Kanskar, Manoj; Choquette, Kent; and Leisher, Paul, "In-Phase Coherently-Coupled Optically-Pumped VECSEL Array" (2013). Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications. 18.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/undergrad_research_pubs/18
Comments
RHURP 13-04