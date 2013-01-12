Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications
 

In-Phase Coherently-Coupled Optically-Pumped VECSEL Array

Article

12-1-2013

Paul Leisher

We report on an optically pumped vertical external cavity surface emitting laser array exhibiting coherent coupling. Imaging of the far field shows interferenceconsistent with in phase coherent coupling, and a majority of total power is present in the central on-axis lobe. The physical mechanism of operation is attributed to diffractive coupling, wherein a small portion of the light emitting from each emitter is shared with adjacent emitters of the array.

RHURP 13-04

 
 
 