Abstract

With the advent of cloud storage, people upload all sorts of information to third party servers. However, uploading plaintext does not seem like a good idea for users who wish to keep their data private. Current solutions to this problem in literature involves integrating Public Key Encryption and Public key encryption with keyword search techniques. The intent of this paper is to analyze the spatial complexities of various PKE-PEKS schemes at various levels of security and discuss potential avenues for improvement.