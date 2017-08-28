Abstract

Classical minimal surface theory can be thought of as dealing with the shapes of soap films stretched across wires in Euclidean space R3. This article will examine such structures in an abstract three-dimensional space, the Lie Group SO(3). This is the space of possible rotations in R3, where each rotation is expressed as three angles: two to indicate the axis of rotation and one to indicate the amount of rotation. The properties of the space SO(3) may result in minimal surfaces that behave differently than they do in R3.