Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1-2017
First Advisor
Michelle Marincel Payne
Abstract
Because of the efficient treatment processes of wetlands, engineered treatment wetlands are increasingly being used to treat stormwater and wastewater, and especially combined sewer overflows (CSO). Constructed treatment wetlands are low-cost, require minimal maintenance, can be implemented in a decentralized fashion, and contribute to ecosystem preservation. All of these reasons have brought treatment wetlands to the forefront for consideration by communities working to reduce CSOs and improve water quality, especially in small cities with limited resources.
Recommended Citation
Pritchett, Madeline and Yuan, Yuezhi, "Characterizing a Small-scale, Constructed Wetland for Stormwater Treatment" (2017). Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications. 14.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/undergrad_research_pubs/14
Comments
RHURP 17-01