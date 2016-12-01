Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Research Publications
 

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

8-27-2016

First Advisor

Carlotta Berry

Second Advisor

Valerie Galuzzi

Third Advisor

Yosi Shibberu

Abstract

Our objective is to provide real-time classification of treadmill usage patterns based on accelerometer and magnetometer measurements. We collected data from treadmills in the Rose-Hulman Student Recreation Center (SRC) using Shimmer3 sensor units. We identified useful data features and classifiers for predicting treadmill usage patterns. We also prototyped a proof of concept wireless, real-time classification system.

Comments

RHURP 16-04

Download

Share

COinS
 
 
 