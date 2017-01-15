Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 9 (2008) > Iss. 1
The algebraic structure of the set of all Fibonacci-like sequences, which includes the Fibonacci and Lucas sequences, is developed, utilizing an isomorphism between this set and a subset of the 2 by 2 integer matrices. Using this isomorphism, determinants of sequences, and Fibonacci-like matrices, can be defined. The following results are then obtained: (1) the Fibonacci sequence is the only such sequence with determinant equal to 1, (2) the set of all Fibonacci-like sequences forms an integral domain, (3) even powers of Lucas matrices are multiples of a Fibonacci matrix, and (4) only powers of multiples of Fibonacci matrices or Lucas matrices are multiples of Fibonacci matrices.
Charlie Jacobson, Department of Mathematics, Elmira College
Parry, Stephen
(2008)
"Unique Properties of the Fibonacci and Lucas Sequences,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 9
1
, Article 5.
