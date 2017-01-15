Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 9 (2008) > Iss. 1
Abstract
This paper summarizes Vinberg's algorithm for finding the subgroup generated by reflections of the group of integral matrices that preserve particular quadratic forms of signature (n,1). Also, many fundamental reflection domains of different hyperboloids, found by the author using Vinberg's algorithm, are listed in this paper. Plus, Matlab code, written by the author, is included, which serves to help one discover potential perpendicular vectors to the hyperplanes (mirrors) that enclose the fundamental domain. .
Sponsor
Domingo Toledo, Department of Mathematics, University of Utah toledo@math.utah.edu
Recommended Citation
Grosek, Jacob
(2008)
"Fundamental Reflection Domains for Hyperbolic Tesselations,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 9
:
Iss.
1
, Article 4.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol9/iss1/4