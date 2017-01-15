Abstract

An important aspect of Fourier series is that sin(x), cos(x) and all of their dilations sin(jx) and cos(jx) for all j create an orthogonal basis of the Hilbert space of periodic square-integrable functions with period 2 p . In this paper, we define the notion of dilation basis and prove that only a pair of orthogonal sinusoidal functions can generate an orthogonal dilation basis of this space.