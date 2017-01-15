Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 8 (2007) > Iss. 2
The Circuit Partition Polynomial with Applications and Relation to the Tutte and Interlace Polynomials
This paper examines several polynomials related to the field of graph theory including the circuit partition polynomial, Tutte polynomial, and the interlace polynomial. We begin by explaining terminology and concepts that will be needed to understand the major results of the paper. Next, we focus on the circuit partition polynomial and its equivalent, the Martin polynomial. We examine the results of these polynomials and their application to the reconstruction of DNA sequences. Then we introduce the Tutte polynomial and its relation to the circuit partition polynomial. Finally, we discuss the interlace polynomial and its relationship to the Tutte and circuit partition polynomials.
Jo Ellis-Monaghan, Mathematics Department, Saint Michael's College jellis-monaghan@smcvt.edu
