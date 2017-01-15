We call a simple graph G a linear N-graph if its ordinary (vertex) chromatic number equals to the linear chromatic number of its neighborhood complex N(G). We prove that the linearity is preserved under taking joins and multiplication of vertices, and give a complete characterization of linear N-trees.

The place and dates the work was completed: Suleyman Demirel Un., fall of 2006.Status of authors: Undergraduates, expecting a BS degree in math in June, 2007.Status of the paper: extracted from authors final year project.

