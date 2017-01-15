Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 8 (2007) > Iss. 1
We call a simple graph G a linear N-graph if its ordinary (vertex) chromatic number equals to the linear chromatic number of its neighborhood complex N(G). We prove that the linearity is preserved under taking joins and multiplication of vertices, and give a complete characterization of linear N-trees.
Yusuf Civan, Department of Mathematics, Suleyman Demirel University, Turkeyycivan@fef.sdu.edu.tr
