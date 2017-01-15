Abstract

In this paper, we use Markov chains to construct a theoretical traffic system. The paper is organized into three parts: The first two deal with the construction of two spaces in which objects may interact. The third part analyzes the evolution of one particular object. Using bounds given by the law of iterated logarithm and the central limit theorem, we prove that after a large number of time steps, the probability of locating this object in the traffic network diminishes to zero. We conclude with several suggestions on the evolution of multiple objects.