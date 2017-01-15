  •  
Euclid's Partition Problem is the problem of constructing one-nth of a given segment using only a compass and straightedge. There are many well-known constructions that solve this problem, including the standard construction involving parallel lines. This new construction uses Ceva's Theorem and is simpler than many of the other constructions. Furthermore, it easily generalizes to construct m-nths of any given segment using only compass and straightedge.

I am a senior at Willamette University majoring in Mathematics. I intend to attend graduate school after Willamette. I play both bass guitar and ukulele. I am also a Black Belt in Taekwondo and enjoy playing frisbee with my friends.

