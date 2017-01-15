Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 8 (2007) > Iss. 1
Article Title
A Study of Approximated Solutions of Heat Conduction Problems Using Approximated Eigenfunctions
Abstract
Let L be the length of a rod and u(x,t) be its temperature for [0,L]X[0,infinity) and assume the initial and boundary temperatures of the rod are f(x) and 0 respectively. In this paper we explain and demostrate a method for estimating the eigenfucntions appearing in the solution to the corresponding heat conduction problem.
Sponsor
W.Y.Chan, Department of Mathematics, Southeast Missouri State Universitywchan@semo.edu
Recommended Citation
Taylor, Justin
(2007)
"A Study of Approximated Solutions of Heat Conduction Problems Using Approximated Eigenfunctions,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 8
:
Iss.
1
, Article 3.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol8/iss1/3