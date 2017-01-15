  •  
Let L be the length of a rod and u(x,t) be its temperature for [0,L]X[0,infinity) and assume the initial and boundary temperatures of the rod are f(x) and 0 respectively. In this paper we explain and demostrate a method for estimating the eigenfucntions appearing in the solution to the corresponding heat conduction problem.

Author Bio

I begin my graduate study this Fall in the University of Kentucky and plan to study analysis and partial differential equations. I also have a baccalaureate of science degree in pure mathematics from Southeast Missouri State University.

