Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 2
Article Title
Abstract
A model of the pretzel knot is described. A method for predicting the ropelength of pretzel knots is given. An upper bound for the minimum ropelength of a pretzel knot is determined, and shown to improve on existing upper bounds.
Sponsor
Rollie Trapp, Department of Mathematics, Cal State San Bernardino rtrapp@csusb.edu
Recommended Citation
Moran, Safiya
(2006)
"Upper Bound for Ropelength of Pretzel Knots,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
:
Iss.
2
, Article 8.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss2/8