A model of the pretzel knot is described. A method for predicting the ropelength of pretzel knots is given. An upper bound for the minimum ropelength of a pretzel knot is determined, and shown to improve on existing upper bounds.

Author Bio

My name is Safiya Moran and I am a third-year student at Columbia College in South Carolina. Columbia College is a small liberal arts women's college. I am a math major. This past summer I participated in an REU at CSUSB. The focus of the REU was combinatorics and knot theory. I chose to do research in knot theory. Although I plan to pursue a career in mathematics, I also enjoy to dance and to teach dance.