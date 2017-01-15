Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 2
A group G has a subgroup lattice that is a chain if for all subgroups H and K of G, we have that H is a subset of K or K is a subset of H. In this article, we first provide elementary proofs of results describing groups whose subgroup lattices are chains, and then generalize this concept to look at groups in which the subgroup lattice can be constructed by pasting together chains.
J. Evan, Department of Mathematics, King's College, PA jmevan@kings.edu
Jez, Amanda
(2006)
"Subgroup Lattices That Are Chains,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
2
, Article 4.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss2/4