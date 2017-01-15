  •  
Abstract

A group G has a subgroup lattice that is a chain if for all subgroups H and K of G, we have that H is a subset of K or K is a subset of H. In this article, we first provide elementary proofs of results describing groups whose subgroup lattices are chains, and then generalize this concept to look at groups in which the subgroup lattice can be constructed by pasting together chains.

Author Bio

Amanda Jez conducted work for the paper under supervision of Dr. Joseph Evan. She graduated in May 2006 with a B.A. in Mathematics from King's College, Wilkes-Barre PA. She is currently pursuing an education certification.

