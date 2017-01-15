Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 2
In this paper, it is shown that a mapping from a sequential space is continuous iff it is sequentially continuous, which improves a result by relaxing first-countability of domains to sequentiality. An example is also given to show that open mappings do not imply Darboux-mappings, which answers a question posed by Wang and Yang.
G. Ying, Department of Mathematics, Suzhou University, China geying@pub.sz.jsinfo.net
Ge, Xun
(2006)
