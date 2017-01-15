Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 2
Abstract
Let Γ(Zm) be the zero divisor graph of the ring Zm. In this paper we explore the p-partite structures of Γ(Zm), as well as determine a complete classification of the chromatic number of Γ(Zm). In particular, we explore how these concepts are related to the prime factorization of m.
Sponsor
Mike Axtell, Department of Mathematics, Wabash Collegeaxtellm@wabash.edu
Recommended Citation
Duane, Anna
(2006)
"Proper Colorings and p-Partite Structures of the Zero Divisor Graph,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
:
Iss.
2
, Article 16.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss2/16