This paper is a continuation of [1] which provides formulae for the probability distributions of the number of Okazaki fragments at time t during the process of DNA replication. Given the expressions for the moments of the probability distribution of the number of Okazaki fragments at time t in the recursive form, we evaluated formulae for the third and fourth moments, using Mathematica, and obtained results in explicit form. Having done this, we calculated the distribution's skewness and kurtosis.
Wojciech Bartoszek, Department of Mathematics, Gdansk University of Technology, Polandbartowk@mifgate.mif.pg.gda.pl
Bartoszek, Krzysztof and Singerska, Justyna
(2006)
"Moments of the Distribution of Okazaki Fragments,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
2
, Article 10.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss2/10