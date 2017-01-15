  •  
  •  

Abstract

In this paper we discuss some topological and geometrical properties of terms in a sequence of Cantor fractals and the limit of the sequence in order to obtain an exact relation between positive real numbers and Hausdorff dimensions of fractals of Euclidean spaces.

Author Bio

While working on this paper, I was a student at K.N. Toosi University of Technology in Tehran, Iran.

Download

Share

