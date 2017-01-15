Cleary and Taback devised a method called the nested traversal method to construct minimal length representatives for positive and negative elements in Thompson's group. We show how to use the nested traversal method to construct minimal length representatives for a larger class of elements of this group.

Micah Miller conducted his work on "Finding Minimal LengthRepresentatives in Thomspon's Group F" as a senior at Bowdoin Collegewith Professor Taback as the advisor. The work was part of his seniorhonors project entitled "Metric Properties of Thompson's Group F." Hegave talks about his findings at the Joint Mathematics Meeting inPhoenix, the Hudson River Undergraduate Mathematics Conference at Mt.Holyoke, and the Young Mathematicians Conference at Ohio State. He iscurrently a student at the Graduate Center at CUNY, where he intendsto get his PhD in mathematics.