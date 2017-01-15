Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 1
Cleary and Taback devised a method called the nested traversal method to construct minimal length representatives for positive and negative elements in Thompson's group. We show how to use the nested traversal method to construct minimal length representatives for a larger class of elements of this group.
Dr. Jennifer Taback, Professor of Mathematics,Bowdoin College
Miller, Micah
(2006)
"Finding Minimal Length Representatives in Thompson's group F,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
1
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss1/7