  •  
  •  

Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 1

 

Abstract

Ihara introduced the zeta function of a p-adic matrix group in 1966 and the idea was generalized to finite graphs by Hashimoto in 1989. In her dissertation, Debra Czarneski explores the properties of graphs that are or are not determined by the zeta function. This paper defines a Kronecker product of finite graphs and explores the

Author Bio

Rachel Reeds is from Big Rapids, Michigan. She is a senior at Wellesley College, currently studying abroad with the Budapest Semesters in Mathematics program. This paper was the result of research conducted under Dr. Robert Perlis during the REU program at Louisiana State University.

Download

Share

COinS
 
 