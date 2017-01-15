Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Abstract
Ihara introduced the zeta function of a p-adic matrix group in 1966 and the idea was generalized to finite graphs by Hashimoto in 1989. In her dissertation, Debra Czarneski explores the properties of graphs that are or are not determined by the zeta function. This paper defines a Kronecker product of finite graphs and explores the
Sponsor
Dr. Robert Perlis, Professor of Mathematics,Louisiana State Universityperlis@math.lsu.edu
Recommended Citation
Reeds, Rachel
(2006)
"Zeta Functions on Kronecker Products of Graphs,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
:
Iss.
1
, Article 3.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss1/3