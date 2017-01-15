Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Abstract
We describe extensions of several key concepts of differential geometry to manifolds with density, including curvature, the Gauss-Bonnet theorem and formula, geodesics, and constant curvature surfaces.
Sponsor
Professor Frank Morgan, Professor of Mathematics,Williams CollegeFrank.Morgan@williams.edu<
Recommended Citation
Corwin, Ivan
(2006)
"Differential Geometry of Manifolds with Density,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
:
Iss.
1
, Article 2.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss1/2