An application of mathematics to the field of molecular biology is introduced. More specifically, how knot theory can be used to model DNA recombination is explained. DNA is a long, thin molecule found tightly packed inside the nucleus of a cell. As a result of the tight packing in such a confined space the DNA becomes tangled and knotted inside the cell. Thus, the molecules must be topologically manipulated in order for vital life processes to take place. Nature�s answer to the tangling problem is enzymes. Enzymes play an important roll in affecting the topology of DNA. One way an enzyme may act on DNA is by a process called site-specific recombination. This paper will discuss the tangle model for site-specific recombination.
Dr. Jennifer McLoud-Mann and Dr. Casey Mann, Professors of Mathematics, University of Texas at Tyler
Tomkins, Jenny
(2006)
"Modeling DNA Using Knot Theory:� An Introduction,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 7
1
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol7/iss1/13