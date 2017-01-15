  •  
    

Abstract

This paper begins with a comparison of second-order numerical approx­imations to Euclidean curvature, and verifies that some of the approx­imations are invariant to Euclidean transformations. Also, higher-order Euclidean invariant numerical techniques are developed and tested. Consideration is given to strengths and weaknesses of each algorithm.

Author Bio

I am particularly interested in applied mathematics, and I am double-majoring in math and aerospace engineering. Other interests of mine include language, European history, and football. Upon graduation, I plan to pursue a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering.

