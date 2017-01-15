Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 7 (2006) > Iss. 1
We will explore the area of face recognition using the partial singular value decomposition of a matrix and test some of its successes and limitations. We constructed a database consisting of 130 pictures of 65 individuals, and then used the Karhunen-Loéve (KL) Expansion method to relate pictures from outside the database to those in the database. While this method was generally very successful, we were able to test and define several of its limitations.
