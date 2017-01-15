Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 2
Article Title
Application of the Mathematical Model of Tumor-Immune Interactions for IL-2 Adoptive Immunotherapy to Studies on Patients with Metastatic Melanoma or Renal Cell Cancer
Abstract
Recent developments in Adoptive Immunotherapy for cancer management have lead clinicians to employ these techniques in hospital settings. Much data has been produced that indicates the effectiveness of introducing enhanced and expanded immune systems into cancer hosts. In this retrospective study we take another look at the Kirschner mathematical model for immune-tumor interactions in light of data presented by Rosenburg on patients with Metastatic Melanoma or Renal Cell Cancer.
Sponsor
Trachette Jackson, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, University of Michigan tjacks@umich.edu
