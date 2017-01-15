In this article, we consider a modified Lotka-Volterra competition model, which incorporates a non-linear relationship representing the interaction between species. We study the qualitative properties of this new system and compare them to the qualitative properties of the classical Lotka-Volterra equations and obtain results suggesting that the modified model is a better representation of some biological situations.

Author Bio

Austin is an undergraduate student at the University of Alabama who will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a minor in Psychology in May 2007. After graduating, he plans to pursue a Ph.D. in either pure or applied mathematics. His current interests lie in the theoretical and applied aspects of analysis and differential equations.

Amy will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a minor in computer science from James Madison University in May 2006. She plans to go onto graduate school with hopes of earning a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. She is very interested in the field of mathematical biology and would like to continue research in this area.