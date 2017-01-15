Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 2
Abstract
In the following we will discuss some known results on the behavior of solutions to reaction-diffusion equations. We will be concerned with the stability of steady-state solutions in different classes of domains. A result in Matano states that for convex domains, every non-constant stable steady-state solution to the reaction-diffusion equation is unstable. As an application of a theorem in Matano, we show that this result for convex domains does not generalize to the larger class of star-shaped domains.
Sponsor
John Alford, VIGRE Postdoctoral Fellow, Mathematics Department,Tulane University jalford@math.tulane.edu
Recommended Citation
Drugan, Greg
(2005)
"Non-Constant Stable Solutions to Reaction-Diffusion Equations in Star-Shaped Domains,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 6
:
Iss.
2
, Article 4.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol6/iss2/4