Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 2
Article Title
Abstract
In this paper, we present a new identity for derangements, and as a corollary, we have a combinatorial proof of the irreducibility of the standard representation of symmetric groups
Sponsor
Catherine Greenhill, School of Mathematics, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australiacsg@unsw.edu.au
Recommended Citation
Vinh, Le Anh
(2005)
"An Identity of Derangements,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 6
:
Iss.
2
, Article 11.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol6/iss2/11