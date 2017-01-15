Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 2
There are several methods of calculating the unknown coefficients appearing in the partial fraction expansion of a fraction of two polynomials. This paper shows how to derive a method based on standard results from the theory of complex variables, namely, the Cauchy-Goursat theorem and the Cauchy integral formula.
Peter Zhevandrov, Professor of Physics and Mathematics University, Michoacan Morelia, MEXICOpzhevand@zeus.umich.mx
