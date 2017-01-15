Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 2
In this paper we evaluate a difficult integral that arose in the study of a class of differential operators. Although we later discovered the integral could be evaluated using published formulae, we present our own interesting proof. Our computation of the integral uses algebraic techniques to solve a problem that at first seems to be strictly analytic.
