Article Title A Special Case of Selberg's Integral

Abstract In this paper we evaluate a difficult integral that arose in the study of a class of differential operators. Although we later discovered the integral could be evaluated using published formulae, we present our own interesting proof. Our computation of the integral uses algebraic techniques to solve a problem that at first seems to be strictly analytic.

Author Bio I am a graduating senior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. I am a double major in mathematics and physics and my minor is in computational science. The research for this paper was done as part of the Summer Research Experience for Undergraduates at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and was supported by the Philip S. Zivnuska research scholarship. The project was supervised by Dr. R. Michael Howe of the UWEC math department.