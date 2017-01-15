Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 1
In this paper we give some background theory on the concept of fractional calculus, in particular the Riemann-Liouville operators. We then investigate the Taylor-Riemann series using Osler's theorem and obtain certain double infinite series expansions of some elementary functions. In the process of this we give a proof of the convergence of an alternative form of Heaviside's series. A Semi-Taylor series is introduced as the special case of the Taylor-Riemann series when \alpha=1/2, and some of its relations to special functions are obtained via certain generating functions arising in complex fractional calculus.
Munkhammar, Joakim
(2005)
"Fractional Calculus and the Taylor-Riemann Series,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 6
