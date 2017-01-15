Article Title Positive Solutions to a Diffusive Logistic Equation with Constant Yield Harvesting

Abstract We consider a reaction diffusion equation which models the constant yield harvesting of a spatially heterogeneous population which satisfies a logistic growth. In particular, we study the existence of positive solutions subject to a class of nonlinear boundary conditions. We also provide results for the case of Neumann and Robin boundary conditions. We obtain our results via a quadrature method and Mathematica computations.

Author Bio Tammy Ladner will receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Millsaps College in May 2005. She will then enroll in the Computational Engineering Program at Mississippi State University during the Summer 2005 term. Tammy completed this paper during the Summer 2004 REU program at Mississippi State University along with her colleagues Anna Little, Ken Marks, and Amber Russell.