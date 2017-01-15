Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 1
We consider a reaction diffusion equation which models the constant yield harvesting of a spatially heterogeneous population which satisfies a logistic growth. In particular, we study the existence of positive solutions subject to a class of nonlinear boundary conditions. We also provide results for the case of Neumann and Robin boundary conditions. We obtain our results via a quadrature method and Mathematica computations.
