This article defines a new minimization problem, the k-Compartment Problem, and presents its solution. The k-Compartment Problem is to determine the minimum sum of k+1 line segments that intersect two parallel lines which form k compartments.

Author Bio

During the 2003-2004 academic year, I joined an undergraduate research group that was funded by an ORCA grant (Office of Research and Creative Activities). I, along with four other undergraduate students, worked with Dr. Denice Halverson, Dr. Gary Lawlor, and Dr. Michael Dorff in an effort to find creative ways to solve geometric minimization problems. I am currently a Junior in Mechanical Engineering at BYU and upon graduation I plan on graduate work in aerodynamics. In addition to school, I enjoy skiing in Utah's famous powder and spending time with my wife Maren.