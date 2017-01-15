Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 6 (2005) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Abstract
This article defines a new minimization problem, the k-Compartment Problem, and presents its solution. The k-Compartment Problem is to determine the minimum sum of k+1 line segments that intersect two parallel lines which form k compartments.
Sponsor
Denise M. Halverson, Professor of Mathematics,Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah deniseh@math.byu.edu
Recommended Citation
McEuen, Scott
(2005)
"The k-Compartment Problem,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 6
:
Iss.
1
, Article 1.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol6/iss1/1