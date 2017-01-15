Abstract

Computing the Fourier transform and its inverse is important in many applications of mathematics, such as frequency analysis, signal modulation, and filtering. Two methods will be derived for numerically computing the inverse Fourier transforms, and they will be compared to the standard inverse discrete Fourier transform (IDFT) method. The first computes the inverse Fourier transform through direct use of the Laguerre expansion of a function. The second employs the Riesz projections, also known as Hilbert projections, to numerically compute the inverse Fourier transform. For some smooth functions with slow decay in the frequency domain, the Laguerre and Hilbert methods will work better than the standard IDFT. Applications of the Hilbert transform method are related to the numerical solutions of nonlinear inverse scattering problems and may have implications for the associated reconstruction algorithms.