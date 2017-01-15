Abstract This paper analyzes a food web with a predator and two non-competing preys where the predation follows the density gradient of the prey. The long-term dynamics of the food web and short-term population crashes and outbreaks are analyzed using singular perturbation analysis.

Author Bio This work was done for my senior honors thesis at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. I graduated with highest distinction with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and meteorology in May 2004. I am currently in graduate school inapplied mathematics at the University of Colorado at Boulder.