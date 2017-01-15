In this paper we propose an algorithm that constructs a matrix with a specified sign pattern and row sums and column sums. We also investigate propoerties of such matrices, such as the uniqueness of solutions and integer-only solutions.

Author Bio

I wrote this paper during the summer of 2003 as part of a Mathematics REU at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. I am currently a sophomore in Engineering Physics with a minor in Mathematics at the University of Illinois. I worked on this paper because I have always been interested in math, and my discrete math professor at the time, Donald Yau, gave me the opportunity to do some research over the summer.