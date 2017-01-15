Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 5 (2004) > Iss. 1
We show that when gcd(n,w) = 1, the set of binary words of length n and weight w can be partitioned to give n maximal w-weight codes. It follows that under the same hypothesis, the least cardinal of a maximal constant weight code is at most 1/n times n choose w.
Prem L Sharma, Professor of Mathematics, Butler University psharma@butler.edu
Berkesch, Christine
(2004)
"An Array of Disjoint Maximal Constant Weight Codes,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 5
1
, Article 1.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol5/iss1/1