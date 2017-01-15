We show that when gcd(n,w) = 1, the set of binary words of length n and weight w can be partitioned to give n maximal w-weight codes. It follows that under the same hypothesis, the least cardinal of a maximal constant weight code is at most 1/n times n choose w.

Author Bio

Christine is currently in her senior year at Butler University. This research was done during the summer and fall of 2003 as a part of the Butler Summer Institute and work towards a senior honors thesis under the direction of Dr. Prem Sharma. Next year she will be entering graduate school in mathematics in order to become a college professor. Her academic interest is in algebra, while she also enjoys music.