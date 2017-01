We define the gc-set, a generalization of the cwatset, and find some of its basic properties. Then some of the gc-set's group theoretic results are shown.

Author Bio

This paper is the result of an eight week summer research project at Wabash College. I enjoy chess and anything with a group structure. After graduating from Wabash, I entered the graduate program in mathematics at Indiana University with my ultimate goal being to doresearch and teaching at the college level.