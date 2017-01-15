Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 4 (2003) > Iss. 2
Article Title
Abstract
Let L(G) be the Laplacian matrix of a simple graph G. The characteristic valuation associated with the algebraic connectivity a(G) is used in classifying trees as Type I and Type II. We show a tree T is Type I if and only if its algebraic connectivity a(T) belongs to the spectrum of some branch B of T.
Sponsor
Dr. Sivaram K. Narayan, Central Michigan Universitysivaram.narayan@cmich.edu
Recommended Citation
Mitchell, Lon H.
(2003)
"A Characterization of Tree Type,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 4
:
Iss.
2
, Article 5.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol4/iss2/5