This paper is an introduction to knotted spheres in four dimensions (analogous to knotted circles in three dimensions). We define what a knotted sphere is and describe a to visually represent them, via movies. The fundamental group of the complement of a knot is a powerful invariant and we describe this invariant in detail giving a convenient algorithm for computing it. Lots of examples are given, including the simplest non-trivial locally flat knot.

Jeff Boersema and Erica (Taylor) Whitaker wrote this paper during the summer of 1992 during an NSF-sponsored Research Experiences for Undergraduates program at Calvin and Hope Colleges under the supervision of Dr. Gerard Venema. At the time, Jeff was about to be a senior at Calvin College. He is now on the faculty at Seattle University.

