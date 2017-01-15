Article Title Properties of Magic Squares of Squares

Abstract A problem due to Martin Labar is to find a 3x3 magic square with 9 distinct perfect square entries or prove that such a magic square cannot exist. In this paper, I assume that such a magic square exists and show that the entries must have certain properties. This is accomplished using unique factorization in two different finite extensions of Z. One property that is proven

Author Bio I am currently a senior at Washington University. I did this work on magic squares while I was studying abroad in The Netherlands. It was just for fun and not part of any sponsored program. I plan to enter a Ph.D. program in Mathematics upon graduation and I would like to concentrate on Number Theory.