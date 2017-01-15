Abstract

The question might not be as profound as Shakespeare's, but nevertheless, it is interesting. Because few people seem to be aware of quasi p-groups, we will begin with a bit of history and a definition; and then we will determine for each group of order less than 24 (and a few others) whether the group is a quasi p-group for some prime p or not. This paper is a prequel to [Hwd]. In [Hwd] we prove that (Z3 x Z3) x Z2 and Z5 x Z4 are quasi 2-groups. Those proofs now form a portion of Proposition (12.1) It should also be noted that [Hwd] may also be found in this journal.