Abstract

Recently, I set out to find and classify all the quasi p-groups of order less than 24. For most groups of order less than 24, it was easy to check whether or not the group was a quasi p-group for some prime p. But there were two of these groups, one of order 18 and one of order 20, that required much more thought and analysis. The analysis of these two groups explores the interesting structure of the semidirect product. The purpose of this paper is to examine these two groups and show that they are both quasi 2-groups.