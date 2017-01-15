  •  
  •  

Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 3 (2002) > Iss. 1

 

Article Title

Two Quasi p-Groups

Abstract

Recently, I set out to find and classify all the quasi p-groups of order less than 24. For most groups of order less than 24, it was easy to check whether or not the group was a quasi p-group for some prime p. But there were two of these groups, one of order 18 and one of order 20, that required much more thought and analysis. The analysis of these two groups explores the interesting structure of the semidirect product. The purpose of this paper is to examine these two groups and show that they are both quasi 2-groups.

Author Bio

This is the result of research I did in the summer of 2001 with a Greaves Summer Fellowship at Northern Kentucky University. At the time I was between by sophomore and junior years. I had beeninterested in Group Theory since Abstract Algebra 1 the fall before, and upon learning of theprogram, my advisor, Dr. Chris Christensen, told me of quasi p-groups. I then set out to find and classify all of the quasi p-groups of order less than 24.

Download

Share

COinS
 
 