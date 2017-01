Author Bio

I am in the class of 2003 at Wabash College (located in Crawfordsville, IN) where I am a mathematics and economics double major. The paper came about in the summer of 2001 when I was given the opportunity to stay on campus and research with Dr. Michael Axtell. The summer internship was very fruitful and fun. Following graduation, I hope to attend graduate school in mathematics for either algebra or number theory.