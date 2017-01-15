Article Title Application of Generalized Inverses and Circulant Matrices to Iterated Functions on Integers

Abstract After reviewing fundamental properties of matrix generalized inverses and circulant matrices, we describe a particular application in which both of these concepts play an important role. In particular, we establish the form of the Moore-Penrose generalized inverse of a type of circulant matrix that arises naturally in the study of iterated functions on integers.

Author Bio Chantel Cleghorn is a double major in Physics andMathematics and will be graduating with a B. S. fromAngelo State University in December 2001. Followinggraduation, she plans to attend a graduate universityin Fall 2002 to study and research genetics. Theresearch presented in this paper was done over thesummer of 2001 and was performed as an independentresearch project under the guidance and supervision ofDr. Roger Zarnowski, of the Angelo State mathematicsdepartment.