Abstract
The measure of central tendency is the most commonly used tool in statistical data analysis. The ability to determine an ``average'' provides a way to locate data centrality. Central tendency is usually determined by one of three methods. One can calculate the mean, median or midrange of a sample set. However, does the best method to determine the central point of a distribution vary with the types of distributions involved? In this paper we attempt to determine which methods are best used for several different distributions. Specifically we will examine the Normal, Uniform, and Cauchy distributions.
Recommended Citation
