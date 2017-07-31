A rose link is a disjoint union of a finite number of unknots. Each unknot is considered a component of the link. We study rotationally symmetric rose links, those that can be rotated in a way that does not change their appearance or true form. Brown used link invariants to classify 3-component rose links; we categorize 4-component rose links using the HOMFLY polynomial.

Author Bio

Julia Creager graduated Cum Laude from Birmingham-Southern College in 2016 with an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a minor in economics. She completed her research as a senior with the help of Dr. Maria Stadnik. This research was presented at MathFest at Troy University. She is currently working as a Quantitative Models Analyst for Cadence Bank. In her free time she enjoys hiking, biking, and sketching.

Nirja Patel graduated Magna Cum Laude from Birmingham-Southern College in 2016 with an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a minor in business. She completed her research as a senior with the help of Dr. Maria Stadnik. This research was presented at MathFest at Troy University. She is currently working as an actuarial assistant for Protective Life Corporation and plans on taking the MFE exam soon. In her free time she enjoys dancing, painting, and sketching.