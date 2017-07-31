Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 18 (2017) > Iss. 1
Abstract
A rose link is a disjoint union of a finite number of unknots. Each unknot is considered a component of the link. We study rotationally symmetric rose links, those that can be rotated in a way that does not change their appearance or true form. Brown used link invariants to classify 3-component rose links; we categorize 4-component rose links using the HOMFLY polynomial.
Maria Stadnik, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Birmingham-Southern College
Julia Creager and Nirja Patel
2017
"Classification of Four-Component Rotationally Symmetric Rose Links,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 18
:
Iss.
1
Article 8.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol18/iss1/8